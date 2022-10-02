New York’s Metropolitan Museum Plans To Celebrate German Fashion Czar Karl Lagerfeld

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York has announced its plan to celebrate the life of the late famous German fashion designer, Karl Lagerfeld.

The New York-based art museum said it will organized an open show on the works of Lagerfeld in Berlin.

Iconic fashion designer who died in 2019, was a renowned artist and photographer. He was best known as the creative power behind the modern revival of Chanel, the legendary French fashion house founded by Coco Chanel in the early 20th century.

Lagerfeld had a strong affinity for German supermodel Schiffer, and even cast her as his Chanel Couture ‘Bride’ an unprecedented 11 times.

He moved to Paris in 1952. In 1954 he won first prize for his coat design in the French International Wool Secretariat (now the International Woolmark Prize), and in 1955 he was hired by Pierre Balmain, who put his design into production.

The exhibition show in his honour which is tagged, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”, is due to open at the renowned museum next spring and will present the “unique working methodology” of the German-born designer.

According to a statement by the museum, Lagerfeld’s fluid lines unites his designs for Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel, and his eponymous label, Karl Lagerfeld, “creating a diverse and prolific body of work unparalleled in the history of fashion”.

The exhibition will be launched on May 1, 2023, with the prestigious annual fundraising Met Gala, widely called “the party of the year.” The ball is organized by fashion magazine Vogue and its proceedings go to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.