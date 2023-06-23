Nigeria, Ghana Sign MoU To Combat Transborder Organized Crimes.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, and Ghana’s Economic and Organized Crime Office, EOCO, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) of collaboration in tackling transborder economic and financial crimes, especially cybercrimes.

Speaking at the event which took place at the EFCC Headquarters in Jabi, Abuja, Thursday, Acting Chairman of the Commission, Abdulkarim Chukkol described the signing of the MoU as the climax of a series of engagements between the two agencies in the last few days.

He said “I want to believe this MoU is not going to be only on paper; we are going to operationalize it, and the operationalization is going to start today”.

Spokesman of the Commission, Wilson Uwajaren said in a statement made available to African Examiner Friday that Chukkol also expressed the belief that the MoU will signal a warning to fraudsters in both jurisdictions that it will no longer be business as usual.

“I hope as you go back to your country, some of the things you see, the positives, you will go and put into use. And, if there is any need to talk to us or seek our assistance in anything especially in terms of asset forfeiture, in terms of cybercrime investigation and prosecution; we are always ready to partner with you” the EFCC boss declared.

“,We have no choice because crimes are transnational today and this engagement, I think, will be a warning that crime does not pay. Wherever you are, we are going to use our slogan which says; we will get you anywhere, anytime,” he said.

On her part, the leader of the delegation and Executive Director, Economic and Organized Crime Office of Ghana, Maame YaaTiwaa Addo-Daquah said she was overwhelmed by the warm reception, programmes and presentations from the officers of the EFCC.

She assured the Commission that its effort will not be in vain, adding that “i can say, the EFCC will be proud of us when you hear that the EOCO has also moved from the way we do things to a better way of doing it.

“I am very hopeful that all your effort will not be in vain. We have to operationalize this MoU because, if we don’t, it means we have wasted everybody’s time, and I assure you that when we go back, if there is anything we need some clarification or explanation, we will not hesitate to reach out to you”. She stated.

Officials of EOCO are in Nigeria on a five-day study visit to the EFCC which ends today, June 23, 2023





