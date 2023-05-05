Atiku Salutes FG, Air Peace Over Evacuation Of 376 Nigerians From Sudan

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the just concluded 2023 general election has congratulated the Federal Government and the management of Air Peace airline for bringing stranded Nigerians home safely from war-torn country, Sudan.

The African Examiner recalls that hundreds of persons have lost their lives in Sudan due to the ongoing war. Also, thousands of Nigerians were stranded for almost a week in Egypt over visa and clearance issues.

The Egyptian authorities declined to open their borders to the fleeing Nigerians to cross into their country until President Muhammadu Buhari waded into the matter.

Three days after President Buhari’s intervention, 376 evacuees arrived in a military jet C13 at the Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on the night of Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

Reacting to their return, Atiku heaped praises on the government and the management of Air Peace Airline for bringing home the evacuees safely.

The former Vice President also appreciated the Nigerian military for their support in the evacuation operation.

“I’m elated at reports of the safe return of the first batch of Nigerians evacuated from Sudan”, he said.

“While welcoming home the evacuees, I wish to congratulate again and thank the management of Air Peace Airline, @flyairpeace, the Nigerian military, and other MDAs involved in this rescue of our compatriots stranded in Sudan. I wish to acknowledge the expression of interest of @MaxAirLtd to answer the patriotic call to also help in the evacuation of our citizens. Our appreciation also goes to the Egyptian authorities for granting Nigerians safe passage after the initial setback through their territory.”

He also tasked the government to make sure other Nigerians left behind in Egypt are brought home without discriminating against any of them.

“I will charge the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and all agencies concerned with the evacuation to ensure that no Nigerian is left behind or discriminated against based on ethnicity or religion. It is the obligation of every responsible government to come to the aid of its citizens in periods of emergencies such as we are having with Nigerians stranded in the crisis in Sudan”, Atiku said.