Nigeria Senate Canvasses Better Funding for Agencies Under Science Ministry

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Senate has stressed the need for adequate funding of agencies under the nation’s Ministry of Science and Technology, saying no country can make any meaningful headway in technological advancement without placing the sector in its priority list.

It, therefore, urged the federal government to develop the political will and begin to take issue of funding of the agencies very seriously, positing that if given the needed financial backing and support, the organizations have the manpower to deliver on its constitutional mandates.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Science and Technology, Senator Uche Ekwunife, from Anambra state, South- East Nigeria, stated this on Wednesday when she led other members of the Committee to the Technology Incubation Centre (TIC) Enugu, on an oversight function to the establishment which is under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

She maintained that for Nigeria to attain its desired height as well as compete with nations of the world in technological advancement, agencies under the Ministry must be given special attention, assuring that the 9th National Assembly would do everything within its constitutional powers to ensure that poor funding narrative of the agency is changed.

Speaking shortly after inspecting facilities at the Enugu (TIC) Ekwunife, and her colleagues, expressed satisfaction with the Center Manager, Mrs Thelma Nwabueze, noting that her performance since she took over mantle of leadership of the place has been quite impressive, and a legislative support to the Centre.

Sen. Ekwunife, had earlier informed Enugu state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, during a courtesy visit at the government House Enugu, that the committee was in the State, for an oversight function that will take them to all the National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI) Centres in the South East geopolitical zone, with the aim to promote, facilitate and actualize the set objectives of the agencies.

Welcoming the committee members to Enugu, Ugwuanyi, who applauded their initiative and sufficient interest in the Technology Incubation Programme, with regard to “its potentials for accelerating Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) development with its attendant benefits”, reassured them that his administration will partner the Technology Incubation Centre in Enugu.

Other members of the committee and dignitaries at the event include, Senator Obinna Ogba representing Ebonyi Central Senatorial District; Senator Istifanus Gyang representing Plateau North Senatorial District, Senator Alkali Saidu Ahmed representing Gombe North Senatorial District and the Director General of the National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI), Engr. Dr. Mohammed Jibrin.

In her brief remarks Mrs. Nwabueze (Centre Manager) Commended the Committee for its positive contributions towards the growth of the center.