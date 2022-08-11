2023: Choose Wisely, Wrong Choice ‘ll Consume Nigeria, Says Obasanjo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Wednesday urged Nigerians to make the right choice during the 2023 general elections.

He warned that making the wrong choice in the election may consume the nation.

Obasanjo spoke as the special guest of honour at the Wilson Badejo Foundation’s 15th annual lecture with the theme, ‘Overcoming the twin challenge of poverty and insecurity in Nigeria’ held in Lagos.

The former President expressed the hope that if the right choice was made in 2023, the nation may witness progress.

“It is either we make the right choice in 2023 because if we make the right choice, we would get there.

“However, if we do not make the right choice in 2023, things would consume us and we pray against that one. We must make the right choice in 2023,” Obasanjo said.

He said, “Nigeria is not where it is supposed to be today. If anyone says it is ok where we are at the moment, then the person’s head needs to be examined.

My friend, late Ahmed Joda, used to tell me that God has given us everything a nation needs and there’s no need for prayers because if God has given you everything and you squandered it, then something is wrong.

“I told him that even at that, we still need prayers as a nation because what is good needs prayers and on the other side too, we still need more prayers.”