W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Nigeria To Reopen Its Land Border Soon

Posted by African News, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State, West Africa Wednesday, November 25th, 2020



Spread the love

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, has stated that the country’s land borders may be reopened soon.

African Examiner reports that the borders have been closed since August 2019.

However, Ahmed, while speaking with State House correspondents on Wednesday disclosed that the presidential committee set up on the matter has finished its job and has recommended the reopening of the borders.

She disclosed that the committee would soon present its report to President Muhammadu Buhari, after which a formal pronouncement would be made on the matter.

The minister did not however disclose when the report will be presented and how soon the land borders will be reopened.

The African Examiner reports that Nigeria closed its land borders last year to curb illegal importation of drugs, small arms and agricultural products into the country from neighbouring West African nations.

Related Posts


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=57849

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

FIDELITY

uba

FirstBank

NNPC

FIRS

zenith

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us