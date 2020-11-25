Nigeria To Reopen Its Land Border Soon

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, has stated that the country’s land borders may be reopened soon.

African Examiner reports that the borders have been closed since August 2019.

However, Ahmed, while speaking with State House correspondents on Wednesday disclosed that the presidential committee set up on the matter has finished its job and has recommended the reopening of the borders.

She disclosed that the committee would soon present its report to President Muhammadu Buhari, after which a formal pronouncement would be made on the matter.

The minister did not however disclose when the report will be presented and how soon the land borders will be reopened.

The African Examiner reports that Nigeria closed its land borders last year to curb illegal importation of drugs, small arms and agricultural products into the country from neighbouring West African nations.

