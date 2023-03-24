Alex Otti: How I’ll Use Obi’s Model Of Lean Government To Govern Abia

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Abia State governor-elect, Alex Otti, has stated that he will run a “lean government” in the state in order to reduce the cost of governance.

Otti made this known during an interview with Channels TV on Thursday saying that he’ll adopt the “model” used by Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), in his tenure as Anambra state governor.

According to him, his government would cut “our coats according to our size” and help private sectors to create jobs.

“I have spoken out greatly about the cost of governance being a problem in the country. And it applies to the federal government as well as it does the state governments and all the way to the local level,” Otti said.

“And I believe my presidential candidate did very well in Anambra state and he reigned in the cost of governance. It is the same type of model that we are going to run in Abia.

“There are only so many jobs you can create in the public sector. So when you are appointing 12,000 special assistants who basically do not have an office but collect a salary monthly, you are just creating a problem for yourself.

“We are going to run a very lean government and cut our coats according to our size. It is the private sector that should be supported to create jobs. And whatever it takes to support the private sectors, we will do exactly that.”