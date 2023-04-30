Nigeria Under Attack By Forces Of Darkness – Bishop Kukah

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Mathew Kukah, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, has frowned at the issue of insecurity as it affects the education sector in Nigeria.

Kukah made his feelings known as he presented his keynote address at the Parents Summit of the 2023 Education Week in Edo State.

The cleric described the wreck caused by bandits, terrorists and other tormentors of Nigeria’s security as forces of darkness.

He, therefore, tasked all Nigerians to be determined to crush the forces perpetuating insecurity across the Country.

“As we can see, our country is now being ravaged and threatened by the forces of darkness, those who have said no to humanity and those who have said no to education, whether they manifest themselves in the murderous and destructive excesses of Boko Haram or banditry,” he said.