Sierra Leone Women’s Football Coach Arrested For Sexual Harassment

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The head coach of Sierra Leone’s women’s football team has been arrested over allegations of sexual harassment, a police officer said on Saturday.

The officer, who requested anonymity, said police arrested head coach Abdulai Kaloga Bah on Friday and that he spent the night in detention in the capital Freetown.

Bah was arrested over sexual-harassment allegations, the police officer said, without offering further details.

The detention comes after the Sierra Leone Football Association suspended the head coach on Monday for “professional misconduct”.

SLFA spokesman Ibrahim Kamara also told AFP that players had sent the association text messages and audio recordings alleging harassment.

This week, the football association appointed Hassan Malik Mansaray temporarily in charge of the side.

AFP
























