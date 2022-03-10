Nigerians Divided As Killer Of Super TV CEO Emerged Miss Cell 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The emergence of Chidinma Ojukwu as Miss Cell 2022 in Kirikiri Maximum Prison has sparked social media debate.

It could be recalled that Chidinma Ojukwu was alleged to have murdered Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga, at a guest house in Lagos after a misunderstanding.

The death of Ataga led to the arrest and detention of Chidinma who at the time of her arrest was a student of Unilag. She is currently facing trial for the murder in Kirikiri Maximum Prison.

However, recent pictures that emerged on Wednesday evening on social media have sparked social media reactions as many Nigerians wonder why Chidinma, who is on trial for murder should participate in a beauty pageant with all the glee that goes with it, while some persons are of the view that there is no harm for prisoners to participate in a beauty pageant.

African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts below:

Oyiga Micheal@Nsukka_okpa•6h writes: “I get that Chidinma Ojukwu is an alleged k*ller, but her being crowned “Miss Cell 2022” at a beauty pageant held within kirikiri correctional facility is normal. Pageants are held within prisons for some sort of entertainment to inmates.”

IGBOTIC SHERLOCK HOLMES🧐@OLISAJIOKEM007• writes: “If y’all know how dark, gloomy and depressing it can get in prisons, y’all wouldn’t be against Chidinma being crowned Miss Cell 2022.

It’s still within the prison walls, she’s still going to get tried for her crimes.6520Harrison Onuoha@chukwunaeduya•10hMiss Chidinma crowned Miss Cell 2022.”

AlexO4@Chinemerem1011 writes: “NIGERIA IS IRREDEEMABLE, A COUNTRY THAT CELEBRATES CRIMINALS, CHIDIMMA OJUKWU THE 22 YEARS OLD GIRL THAT KILLED HER SUGAR DADDY BEING CELEBRATED AS SHE WINS MISS CELL 2022 JAIL PAGEANT. 60 YEARS OLD COUNTRY, NO BE JUJU BE THAT?????”

Existential Crisis Actor@TMTisClutch writes: “I think it’s really nice that they got a day to do whatever it is this is. They look like they’re healthy and having fun. It’s nice to see. Now would I have named the pageant “Miss Cell 2022”?? Probably not…..but they seem pleased.”

Thomas Shelby’s imaginary wife🕘@JuneBabe_•7h writes: “Miss cell 2022? LOL! This is the funniest thing I’ve read so far. I don’t even understand this Chidinma Ojukwu’s gist. Should we call it grace or what?”

6345HARRISON 👑❁@harrisonJNIOR•6h writes: “Chidinma Ojukwu slays Super TV CEO, slays Miss Cell 2022. Win for the feminist cult. A queen and more.”

DR.PENKING™ drpenking writes: “Chidinma Ojukwu, the alleged killer of Super Tv CEO – Micheal Ataga has been crowned “Miss Cell 2022. When men kill, they are sentenced to prison with hard labour. When women kill, they are crowned Queens inside Cell. No! Female privilege does not exist. It is all a hoax.”

IMO©️👑@AkiMarlin writes: “Different strokes for different gender. Men don’t get this kind of treatment. From Prison to Princess.”