Nigerians React As UK Lawmaker Says Gowon “Stole Half of Central Bank”

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A UK parliamentarian, Tom Tugendhat, has stirred the hornet’s nest with an allegation that former military ruler, Yakubu Gowon, “stole half of CBN”.

According to reports, the lawmaker was discussing with his colleagues on the need to sanction Nigerian considering the way security forces attacked #EndSARS protesters.

Tugendhat had stated: “What we are seeing in Nigeria today is part of that story. It is a tragedy we are all witnessing because we see things falling apart.

“The problem this time is not foreign pressure known as colonialism. The pressure instead is corruption and violence and attempts at control (of power).

“We need to call out the corruption, we need to use the powers that we have in this country to stop those who are profiting from the wealth of that great nation and hiding it here.

“Now some people will remember when General Gowon left Nigeria, he took half of the Central Bank, so it is said, and moved to London.

“We know today, even now in this great city of ours, there are sadly some people who have taken the wealth of Nigerian people and hidden their ill-gotten gains here.

“We know that our banks sadly have been used for that profit or that illegal transfer of asset and that means that the UK is in a unique position in being able to actually do something to really exert pressure on those who have robbed Nigerians.”

This development has sparked a wave of reactions as many Nigerians took to the micro-blogging platform to express their views concerning the development.

The African Examiner captures some their thoughts below:

#OurFavOnlineDoc@DrOlufunmilayo writes: “The labour of our heroes past…” Who is the hero? Gowon? Obasanjo? Abacha? Babangida? Buhari? Who exactly? See ehn. Let’s not deceive ourselves. There was no labour. There are no heroes. None at all. Just a cycle of hoodlums who have been looting us dry since 1960 till now.”

Ayemojubar @ayemojubar writes: “The tentacles of #EndSARS caught Gowon too.”

Daevoe@Polariod_dave writes: “CBN go soon check whether UK parliament get Access Bank account..I laugh in comic sans.”

Henry Shield@henryshield writes: “General Gowon should address the allegation leveled against him by that MP.”

GIDITRAFFIC@Gidi_Traffic writes: “How am I just hearing this for the first time?! A UK Parliament member just revealed that General Gowon, during his time, carted away with HALF OF CBN!! Bruh, HALF OF CBN.”

@Ndukwe writes: “Worthy of note that…. OUR HEROES PAST DIDN’T LABOR , THEY LOOTED.”

Cleopatra@Cleopatran writes: “Why was the UK quiet about it? They also abated the act.”

thobbegold@thereagold writes: “Remember we are a sovereign state now, no one meddle in our affairs without invite like petitions.”

Jistlab@Jistlab writes: “Yesterday when I was watching the sanction debate on channel it was confirmed that over 70% of Nigerian are poor.”

#EndBadGovernance #End1999Constitution@gokside writes: “Same man is being celebrated today and even has an organization that prays for Nigeria. This country makes me sick.”

chigoziejohn@chigoziejohn writes: “Every military government came to fight corruption end been more corrupt than the previous.”

African Action Congress #AAC@aacparty writes: “Gowon left Nigeria with half of CBN and moved to London! No be we talk am o. Na UK Parliament talk am o. How much has @MBuhari and his @OfficialAPCNg gang been moving in and out of London with?”

Towolawi Jamiu #EndSarsNow@jharmo writes: “Even the UK Parliament knew that Nigeria politicians are hiding our stolen national wealth in UK banks and urge the UK Govt to expose those in the act. Never knew Gowon stole half of CBN! I am very optimistic that there will be consequences for the #LekkiMassacre.”

I am Your Future President@IamYourFutureP1 writes: “So yahoo plus guys dey learn work where Gowon dey, omo Gowon na king of thieves. UK Parliament Half of CBN.”

Samuel Mbah@Mbahdeyfryou writes: “UK parliament sef no do well… Why would they wait this long before exposing Gowon… Please we need more names abeg.”

#ENDPOLICEBRUTALITY@nomani_jay writes: “At least we now know Gowon was a Hoodlum. And we know there are many more Hoodlums. And we want names.”

A j e b o r@michael_asah writes: “Gowon should soro soke or face the consequences.”

Whiskey and Jazz@StanzWorld writes: “So our dear and wonderful Uncle Gowon “took” half of CBN to London. Uncle, why na!!!”

