EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu Joins Protesters in Lagos, To Meet with Buhari

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Tuesday joined Lagosians in the End SARS protests.

The governor protested along with the crowd that gathered at the Government House in Alausa, Ikeja.

According to the governor, there is a trust fund set up to compensate families of victims of police brutality.

“I joined the END SARS protesters in Alausa and received a letter of their demands and once again I reiterated my support. I am now on my way to Abuja to meet with H.E, Pres. @MBuhari and the goal of the conversation is clear.

“Tangible next steps to #EndPoliceBrutality.

“We are also immediately setting up a trust fund to compensate the families of police brutality in Lagos State even though no amount of money can reduce their pain.

“The trust fund will be supervised by a team appointed transparently by members of the public,” Sanwo-Olu tweeted.

Sanwo-Olu later flew to Abuja where he will meet President Buhari concerning the issue.

Spread the love





















