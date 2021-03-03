Nigeria’s Amalgamation In 1914 Ordained By God, Says Olumba Obu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Brotherhood of the Cross of Star (BCS), has said that the 1914 amalgamation of Nigeria, was not a mistake, but was divinely arranged by God, blaming the present insecurity challenges, inter tribal wars, agitation for secession by some races among other woes facing the country on lack of love among Nigerians.

The religious body however, expressed optimism that the said challenges would not break up Nigeria, despite the tension in the land, stressing that Nigerians must embrace God, imbibe tolerance among others for there to be development in the land.

It said: “Religious and ethnic bigotry, ethnic sentiments and discrimination should be done away with, insisting that love for one another remains the panacea for the nation to move forward and experience proper advancement.

“They should have love for one another, irrespective of religion, ethnicity, social status or gender. If they have love for one another, there will be forgiveness and tolerance, no stealing, no kidnapping, no defrauding, no killings, no embezzlement of funds and no favoritism.

“In fact all vices will disappear when this is done, peace and prosperity will be restored to the nation”, Leader of the BCS, His Holiness Olumba Olumba Obu, advised.

Addressing a press conference Tuesday in Enugu, as part of activities lined up to mark the 15th edition of a week long annual Peace March by Association of Brotherhood Academic Scholars ABAS; Leader Obu, stated that God intentionally brought the northern and southern protectorates together and blessed it with several natural resources.

He stressed that the inability of the people to embrace one another right after Independence, first republic had stoked current dislocations

He insisted that it was unfair to hinge amalgamation of the country on the problems facing it presently, stressing that the incident of 1914 was a divine arrangement.

Speaking via BCS’s Spokesman, Christ Shepherd Edet Archibong, Leader Obu explained that the peace march taking place in Enugu was a spiritual exercise “aimed at seeking the face of God to instill peace in the southeast geo political zone of Nigeria and for prosperity”.

He said: “With the menace of insurgency, kidnappings, armed robbery, inter-tribal wars and a host of other security concerns, most Nigerians, including those in the southeast, are yearning for peace which will come from the eradication of these societal challenges.

“It is intended to draw the attention of the people of the southeast states to the fact that the giver of peace is physically here in Nigeria”, adding that the programme will run between 2nd -7th March, 2021 in Enugu.

According to him, “this information of God’s physical presence in Nigeria is very important and should not be glossed over. It is expedient that it is well understood because there lies the key to the restoration of peace in our country.

He added that the essence of the Peace March was to establish peace within Igbo nation and unite them into an indivisible entity under the leadership of the Holy Spirit, adding that it would enable them to “speak with one voice and be more relevant in the spiritual and physical scheme of things’.

“It was the wish of the almighty God that Igbos would humble themselves and embrace great blessings that would be dispatched through the peace march in Enugu, stressing that the Igbo nation shall witness an era of lasting peace and prosperity should it embrace and hearken to the voice of God” he stated.

The BCS Spokesman, who was joined by other Senior officers of the body, disclosed that other highlights of the annual peace march will include evangelism in the five states of the South East zone, fasting and prayer, Indoor Sports Competition and Variety evening at the Michael Okpara Square, International Peace Conference, Poetry Competition among others.

“His Holiness Olumba Olumba Obu, has prophesied severally that Nigeria as a country remains a divine arrangement from God and no amount of challenges will destroy or divide the country.

“But our basic problem as a people united by God in 1914 till day is impatience over issues.

“God did not only join us as a divine entity but gave Nigeria more than enough to survive and be the best in terms of wealth and human intellectual resources.

“Each of the 36 states and the FCT is naturally endowed with abundance to make our people wealthy and live above the poverty line.

