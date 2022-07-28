Gov Umahi’s Younger Brother Rejects Buhari’s RMAFC Appointment

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The immediate younger brother to Ebonyi Governor, Austin, has rejected President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointment as the Secretary of Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission(RMAFC).

In a statement in Abakaliki, Austin Umahi said that the appointment was good for job seekers or retired civil servants and not for someone of his social status.

He announced that anyone who is interested in the position should contact the Governor because as far as he is concerned, the position was still vacant.

He said: “Let me deeply appreciate each and every one of you that sent his or her congratulatory message and numerous calls for my appointment as the RAMFC Secretary.

“I am honestly humbled by this show of love, however, I regret to inform you that I declined the appointment because it is at best for job seekers or retired civil servants or better still anyone who loves the job and secondly, I am convinced that at my age and work experience it is not in doubt that I know what I want in life.

“Please if you are interested in the position do not hesitate to approach our indefatigable Governor to do the needful because as far as I am concerned the position is still vacant. Thanks and God bless”.

Austin, who emerged the senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC) for Ebonyi South, withdrew from the race for Governor Umahi.