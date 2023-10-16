Drama As NIPOST Staff Kick Against CEO Appointed By Tinubu, Shutdown Head Office

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Workers of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) have shut down the head office of the service in Abuja as they protested against the appointment of Tola Odeyemi as Chief Executive Officer/Postmaster-General.

The African Examiner recalls that Ajuri Ngelale, a Presidential spokesman, announced last week that President Bola Tinubu changed the leadership of communication agencies, including NIPOST.

However, moments after the news of Odeyemi’s appointment emerged, there were reports that Adeyemi Adepoju, the sacked Postmaster-General, had been brought back to office.

In a viral video, Adepoju was seen speaking to some workers that President Tinubu had reappointed him.

Also, in a statement by NIPOST on Friday, Adepoju claimed that President Bola Ahmed reappointed him as Postmaster General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Postal Service, NIPOST.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has returned Rt. Honourable Adeyemi Sunday Adepoju as the Postmaster General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), citing Adepoju’s sterling leadership and excellent performance during his stay in office as the reason for his reinstatement”, a statement from NIPOST reads.

On Monday, the protesting workers refused entry to the newly appointed NIPOST CEO, saying her appointment was not in their interest.





