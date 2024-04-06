Nnamdi Kanu Asks Court To Reinstate His Bail Revoked In 2017

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has asked a Federal High Court in Abuja to restore his bail that was revoked in 2017.

In a motion, the IPOB leader asked the court to set aside his bail revocation. The motion was filed by his lead counsel Alloy Ejimakor.

In the motion, Kanu’s lawyer said his client was falsely accused of jumping bail.

Ejimakor said Kanu fled nigeria when security operatives allegedly invaded his home in Abia State in an attempt to kill him.

Kanu’s brother Prince Emmanuel submitted an affidavit in support of the motion to restore the ipob’s leader’s bail.

The motion reads an order of this honourable court setting aside the order revoking the defendant/applicant’s bail made on the false representation that the defendant had jumped his bail.

“An order setting aside the order of forfeiture of the bail bond of the defendant sureties, made on the misrepresentation that the defendant had jumped bail and absconded from his trial.

“An order restoring the defendant/applicant’s bail on the same terms upon which same was granted by this honourable court on 25 April 2017.

“And for such order as this honourable court may deem fit to make in the circumstance of this application.

“The applicant was enjoying his bail when he came under attack by agents of the complainant at his home at Isiama Afaraukwu Ibeku, Umuahia North LGA, Abia State, whereupon the applicant fled from nigeria in what was purely an act of self-preservation.

“The order setting aside the applicant’s bail, the warrant of arrest, and the forfeiture of his bail bond ought to be reversed by virtue of the decision/finding of the supreme court.

“The bail of the applicant ought to be restored in the interest of justice.”

In 2017, the court granted Kanu bail on the treasonable felony charges filed against him by the Federal Government.

However, the court revoked Kanu’s bail and issued a bench warrant for his arrest after he failed to present himself as required. The IPOB leader was rearrested in Kenya in 2021.