2023: How Peter Obi Can Win Presidential Election – Kwankwaso

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso has stated what his counterpart from the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi must do to gain electoral victory in the forthcoming presidential election.

According to Kwankwaso, the chances of Peter Obi winning the presidential election depend on a merger with him.

The NNPP presidential candidate made this known when he appeared on Channels Television’s ‘The 2023 Verdict’ Friday evening.

Kwankwaso said: “You see, I can tell you, and I’ve said it here on this chair when we were about to come together, and I said it that the only opportunity they (Labour Party) had was for us to come together.”