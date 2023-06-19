Nnamdi Kanu Is Not A Criminal, MASSOB Replies Asari Dokubo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has stated that former militant leader, Asari Dokubo is a criminal and an economic saboteur.

The African Examiner recalls that Dokubo has tasked President Bola Tinubu not to release Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB as his release would be rewarding criminality in the Southeast.

“Releasing Nnamdi Kanu is rewarding criminality and rewarding gruesome murder of innocent people. He should face the law for the actions and instigations he has carried out,” Dokubo had said.

Reacting to this development, MASSOB leader, Uchenna Madu, stated that the call of Asari Dokubo was the “ranting of a frustrated criminal.”

Madu said: “Asari Dokubo should be ashamed of himself, for biting the finger that fed him, by selling his conscience as an object of cheap sabotage against the collective interest of the Eastern region in order to get relevance from the federal government, he fought against and killed her hundreds of military and other security agents

“Asari Dokubo is the criminal, not Nnamdi Kanu. How can a man with illegal possession of general-purpose machine guns and hundreds of AK-47 call a man without a catapult a criminal?

“MASSOB wishes to remind Asari Dokubo how himself and his militant criminal boys destroyed and vandalised petroleum pipelines in the name of self-determination agitation for Ijaw people.

“Asari Dokubo asking Tinubu not to release Nnamdi Kanu is a direct exposure of the real criminal who should be ignored.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not a criminal or an inconsequential saboteur like the Moslem perpetual slave called Alhaji Dokubo Asari.”





