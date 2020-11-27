Northern Elder Asks Buhari To Sack Fashola

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A member of the Northern Elders Forum and the Chairman of Maje Foundation, Alhaji Rufai Mukhtar Danmaje, has asked the President Buhari to sack the Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola for failing the north.

Danmaje also urged the former Lagos State governor to resign as despite the huge taxpayer money allocated to his ministry, no single project embarked upon by the Minister has been completed.

“For example, look at the issue of Mambila Hydro Power project. Over time the Minister has been deceiving the President and indeed Nigerians that works have reached high percentage but only for a committee to now expose that there is nothing on ground there.” He said:

He said: “if people like Fashola continue to talk about rotational Presidency back to the South, they might provoke us to reject voting for anybody from that region because we consider him a failure and nothing more.

“You could see that no single road project is been completed under Fashola in the entire Northern Nigeria even the darling Kano, Kaduna, Abuja road he is saying can’t be completed till after their tenure, so what are we saying?”

Speaking about the problems of insecurity in the north, Danmaje disclosed that what the region lacks is leadership.

He said: “We fall into the trap of insecurity for many reasons, one of which was because of lack of leadership in the region and indeed lack of tentative roadmap for its survival and indeed negligence of the traditional institution which earlier on were our mirrors.”

