NPFL: Rangers FC Of Enugu Defeat Visiting Balyesa United 2- 1

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rangers Inter. FC of Enugu, Sunday defeated visiting Bayelsa United FC of Yenagoa 2-1 in the 1st match of the second stanza of the ongoing 2023 abridged season in the group (B) of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) played at it’s temporary home in Awka Township Stadium, Anambra State.

The Flying Antelopes, earlier down by one goal after the visiting team opened scoring at exactly 32nd minutes into first half, via attacker, Jersey No.10, Alex Oyowa, equalized via penalty Kick by utility player, Godwin Obaje at exactly three minutes into the second half.

Efforts by the Ataka boys and 2021 Champions of the AITEO cup to kiss the Rangers net hit the rock, as the Abdul Maikaba boys resisted such moves.

Rangers players who woke up from their slumber on resumption of the second half, after missing several chances they failed to convert in the first half, recorded it’s second goal at the 87th, minutes through another penalty taken by attacker, Chidera Eze.

Though Rangers smiled home with the three points at stake, Our Correspondent who covered the match observed that performance of the Enugu club side was not fantastic during the first half of the match as the visiting side took firm control.

It would be recalled that the first leg of the encounter ended 1-1 in Yenagoa during the first stanza of the NPFL.