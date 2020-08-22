Criticism Can’t Change the Fact Buhari Is Working, Says Adesina

By NWA Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, says criticisms against the administration of President Buhari do not change the fact that the president is working.

Speaking in an interview with Channels Television, Adesina said he knows that the government is serving the country genuinely to the best of its ability saying that the Buhari administration has performed creditably but some people are just trying to spoil and discredit the government.

“In a country of 200 million people, you will always have critics. Even in a home of five, 10 people not all of them will agree on the direction and things to do and how to do it,” he said.

“So you will always have those who won’t agree with certain things, but it does not change the fact that the government is at work and it continues to do what it has set out to achieve for the country.

“There are security challenges in the country. You can’t rejoice when you have a loss of lives and wanton destruction of properties. But is relative to say it is worsening. We are not where we were.

“I am proud of this government. I am proud that I am a partaker, that I am an insider. I believe that it is genuinely serving the country and to the best of its ability.”

