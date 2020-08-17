NSCDC Officers Connive with Criminals to Loot Ebonyi Market –Umahi

From Ignatius Okpara, Abakiliki

…They Are Not My Officers, State Commandant

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Dave Nweze Umahi, of Ebonyi state, South-East Nigeria, has accused operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) of conniving with criminal elements to loot shops at the popular St. Margaret Umahi, International market, Abakiliki.

The Governor, who could not hide his emotion at the alarming rate of criminal activities in the state in recent times, expressed displeasure over the inability of officers of the (NSCDC) deployed to protect the market, accusing the operatives of turning around to join in the looting of the place.

Without mincing words, he accused the officers of the security organization of masterminding the various armed robbery incidents frequently witnessed in the area, saying that they were captured in the camera while in the act.

Addressing Ebonyi State Community Policing Advisory Committee and Service Chiefs in the state weekend, Umahi stated thus: “the CCTV mounted at different locations in Ebonyi state captured when the robbers were negotiating with Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Officers.

“The other day we captured on camera where arm robbers came to International market negotiated with Nigeria Civil Defence Officers at the gate for 45 minutes and after that they open the gate wide for them to come in. We captured them in our camera.

“The seat of that camera is at the Akanu Ibiam. We are still working on it and when we finish, we will be capturing all our boarders and other important locations.” he hinted.

“And if you go there, you will see over 30 different televisions, they are all linked with different cameras all through the state. We deployed International mechanisms that was how we were able to capture them.

He added: “I hope the Commissioner of Police will do quickly and take them to court and Civil defence people will be quick to dismiss them.

Umahi, who is also Chairman of South- East governors forum, vowed to stop at nothing in granting adequate protection to citizens of the state, called on the Commissioner of Police to quickly arraign the suspects in court.

“There was a time in 2016 and 2017 when there was no single armed robbery and kidnapping in Ebonyi state and that was done by the security agencies and the neighborhood watch.

“Let me today put the job of Commissioner for Internal security and all Special Assistants on security on the line. If I hear one single arm robbery again, I will take your jobs. We have been noted as one of the most secured states in the whole country and that is what can attract investors.

But Ebonyi State Commandant of the NSCDC, Lucy Amu denied the allegation when contacted, saying, “they are not my officers. My officers were not the ones who did that.” she simply said.