Obasanjo Mocks Kashamu, Says He Used Law, Politics to Escape Justice, But Not Death

Obasanjo Mocks Kashamu, Says He Used Law, Politics to Escape Justice, But Not DeathAfrican News, Featured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Sunday, August 9th, 2020
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, in mourning late Senator Buruji Kashamu, appears to be mocking the late Senator even in death.
In his condolence letter dated August 8 and addressed to the Ogun governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, Obasanjo described the life and history of Kashamu as “a journey that should offer lessons for those of all us on this side of the veil.”
He writes further: “Senator Esho Jinadu (Buruji Kashamu) in his lifetime used the manoeuver of law and politics to escape from facing justice on alleged criminal offence in Nigeria and outside Nigeria.
“But no legal, political, cultural, social or even medical manoeuvre could stop the cold hand of death when the Creator of all of us decides that the time is up.
“May Allah forgive his sins and accept his soul into Aljanah, and may God grant his family and friends to bear the irreparable loss.”
During his lifetime, Late Buruji Kashamu and ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo have involved in damaging and mudslinging political fights.
In 2014, Kashamu sued Obasanjo N20 billion for libel saying some parts of his book “My Watch” referred to him as a criminal, drug dealer and a wanted fugitive in UK and America.
The Judge ordered Obasanjo to desist from further publishing, printing or offering for sale the controversial book.
In several interviews, late Kashamu had referred to Obasanjo as a corrupt politician alleging that he used political office to enrich himself, telling him to stop preaching integrity and morality.
Senator Buruji Kashamu, who represented Ogun east senatorial district in the 8th Nigerian senate died on Saturday following complications from the deadly COVID-19.
Related Posts
Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=54592
President Obasanjo may actually be talking to all of us, including himself, rather than seeing it as a mock. In fact the former president has not completed the message he seems trying to convey, that is, we all need to produce fruit of repentance whilst we still live. Otherwise, we may get away with whatever we do here but we will pay greatly later where each will receive adequate wages of its work.
Even when anyone dies, the public domain must still be free to discuss the good or bad of the individual. It’s not taboo. Meanwhile may the soul of the departed rest in peace. Everyone will die and then judgement.