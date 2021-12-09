Ogun Enforces Ban On Roadside Parking On Sagamu Interchange-Abeokuta Expressway

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ogun Government has banned with immediate effect the indiscriminate parking of vehicles along the Sagamu Interchange-Abeokuta expressway.

This is contained in a statement issued in Abeokuta by Mr Kunle Somorin, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Gov. Dapo Abiodun.

Somorin said the renewed enforcement of the ban would take effect immediately.

“This is not a new law, but full enforcement of the existing road traffic laws.

“Henceforth, no vehicle will be allowed to park on the shoulder or lay-by on that express road,” he warned.

He explained that the action became necessary to reduce incessant cases of avoidable accidents and provide a safe ambiance for the state, along the axis.

The CPS added that with the notice taking effect immediately, relevant agencies have been empowered to ensure enforcement.

“Consequently, the relevant agencies have been empowered to impound all affected vehicles parked by the shoulders of the expressway and arrest defaulters.

“With the directive, owners of articulated vehicles on both sides of the road are advised to remove them immediately to avoid impoundment and payment of fines,” he said.