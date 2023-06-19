Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth Wing Blast Ex-Niger Delta Militant, Asari Dokubo’s Over Remarks On Nnamdi Kanu

……Urges President Tinubu To Disregard Him.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Youth Wing Worldwide, has condemned in strong terms the recent statements made by Asari Dokubo, to effect that he asked president Ahmed Bola Tinubu not to release the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Asari Dokubo, a former Niger Delta militant had recently appeared in a Channels Television programme where he called for the continued detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by the federal government.

But the group in a statement made available to Newsmen Sunday in Enugu declared that “Ohaneze Ndi Igbo Youth Wing Worldwide categorically want to state that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), is a prisoner of conscience who is incarcerated solely for his advocacy of the Biafran Republic.

“It is important to note that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has not committed any acts of violence or engaged in the embezzlement of public funds, Therefore, labeling him as a criminal is baseless and unfounded.

“His cause, rooted in the pursuit of self-determination, aligns with both local and international laws.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s fight represents the just aspirations for the freedom of his people, and it is not a crime to seek autonomy and assert one’s rights.

The statement signed by Chika Art Adiele, the publicity Secretary, of the group, posited that Asari Dokubo lacks the authority to brand Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as a criminal, as no court of competent jurisdiction has found him guilty of any offense.

“Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Youth Wing Worldwide cautions Asari Dokubo to exercise restraint and be mindful of the potential repercussions that his remarks may provoke among Igbo youths and the Igbo nation as a whole.

The statement added: “Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Youth Wing Worldwide, will not tolerate any disparaging remarks or publications targeting Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Such actions only serve to exacerbate the already volatile situation in Nigeria, particularly in the southern region and the South East.

“Furthermore, we draw the attention of security agencies, including the Department of State Services (DSS), the police, the military, and other paramilitary bodies, to remain vigilant.

“In the event of any breakdown of law and order, Asari Dokubo must be held accountable for his inciting remarks.

According to the group, “this serves as a stern warning to him and others who might contemplate fanning the flames of unrest.

“Finally, Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Youth Wing Worldwide calls upon President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prioritize the restoration of peace by promptly releasing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“We urge the President not to be swayed by the misguided statements of individuals like Asari Dokubo, who are in no position to dictate who should be released or detained.





