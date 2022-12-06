I Didn’t Tell Anyone To Observe Sit-At-Home In Southeast- Kanu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has refuted claims that he called for a sit-at-home in the Southeast.

According to him, rebels are enforcing the sit-at-home order in the Southeast.

Kanu made this known in a routine meeting with his legal team led by his lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, at the Department of State Services, DSS, facility in Abuja.

The denial of the IPOB leader is coming with a five-day sit-at-home order by Simon Ekpa.

A statement by Ejiofor said: “Kanu unequivocally stated that he has not ordered any sit-at-home.

“He directs that all our people should go about their normal life and businesses without let or hindrance so as not to destroy the socio-economic life of our people, which have become the envy of all.

“Destructive activities of some hired marauders who are presently exploiting the temporary absence of Onyendu to cause untold mayhem, vandalism and calamity on our sacred ancestral lands were thoroughly discussed.

“Onyendu reiterated and emphasized his long-held position of distancing himself and his IPOB movement from the illegal and nefarious activities of these God-forsaken elements who mean no well for the Ndigbo and Alaigbo.”