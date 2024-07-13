Olakulehin Is 43rd Olubadan Of Ibadan Land

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – On Friday, July 12, history was made as Oba Owolabi Olakulehin was crowned the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The coronation ceremony was done at the Labosinde compound in Ibadan, which is the usual coronation place for the family to crown Olubadan.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, delivered the presentation in the ceremony held in front of Mapo Hall in Ibadan.

Makinde, during the presentation, said: “They said they want to sabotage, they want to sabotage, we are here today at Mapo Hall.

“I, Engineer Seyi Makinde, the Governor of Oyo State by the virtue of power conferred on me, hereby present the staff of office to the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“Let us say Kabiesi!”

Prominent persons ho attended the event are, former Oyo State Governor and Olubadan-in-Council member Rashidi Ladoja, the Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Sultan of Sokoto Sa’ad Abubakar, and former Senate Leader Teslim Folarin, among others.