Police Arrest Imo Student For Kidnaping Course-mate; Collects N3.2m Ransom

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – In his quest to make quick money, a 27 year old student of Ezeala College of Nursing Science, Okwudo in Njaba Council Area of Imo State, South East Nigeria, Oluchukwu Chukwuma has been arrested by the police for allegedly kidnapping his course-mate and collecting a ransom of N3.2million from the family.

The suspects, popularly known as Romeo, a course representative at the instition was said to have lured his course-mate, Ikechukwu Ezeala to their hideout in Oforola Community, in Owerri West Local government.

Assistant Superintendent of police ASP Henry Okoye, the Spokesman of the state police Command, said Friday that reaching Avu junction along the Port Harcourt-Owerri Expressway, Chukwuma’s gang member, Izuchukwu Onyewuchi took them to the bush in Oforola Community.

According to him, at the bush, Chukwuma handed over Ezeala to one Charles Chibueze Nnaji after which negotiation for ransom commenced.

Okoye added that the suspects initially demanded a ransom of N15million naira , but that the family of the victim later paid N2million into a Fidelity Bank account number 6320856966 bearing Nwakuba Kingsley Osinanna on February 14, 2023.

Okoye added that another sum of N1.2million was also paid at Oforola Community to the hoodlums who refused to free their victim.

He said it was at that point that the telephone number used by the miscreants to demand for ransom was tracked, leading to their arrest.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



