Olympics: Nigeria’s Amusan Misses Out On Women’s 100m Hurdles Medal

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – It was another “near miss” for Team Nigeria on Monday at the ongoing 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo as medal hope Tobiloba Amusan failed to deliver.

Amusan, running from lane 6 in the women’s 100 metres hurdles final at the Olympic Stadium finished fourth after a time of 12.60 seconds.

It was 0.05 of a second behind Megan Tapper of Jamaica who clocked 12.55 to sneak in on the bronze medal from lane 9 just with a dip of her head.

The 24-year-old Nigerian’s performance was indeed an improvement, having ran 12.72 in round one and 12.62 in the semi-finals, But she was up against qualitative opposition.

Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn who holds the Olympic record of 12.26, set in the semi-finals on Sunday, won the event’s gold medal with a time of 12.37.

World record-holder Kendra Harrison of the U.S, who ran 12.20 at London in 2016, won the silver with 12.52.

Amusan now has the women’s 4 x 100m relay race to look forward to.























