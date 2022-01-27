One Dead In Delta Gas Tanker Explosion

One Dead In Delta Gas Tanker ExplosionLatest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Thursday, January 27th, 2022
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – One person has been confirmed dead following a liquefied petroleum gas-laden tanker explosion in the Ohoror axis of the East-West Road in Ughelli North Local Government of Delta State.
A total of four trucks, including the LPG-carrying truck, were burnt down in the fire accident.
It was gathered that the incident happened in the early hours of Thursday.
According to reports, the incident occured when a truck bearing granites rammed into a stationary truck bearing diesel.
The fire reportedly torched some nearby buildings in the area, causing a scare in the community.
Confirming the incident , Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, said four tankers got burnt in the fire, adding that one was laden with a petroleum product.
