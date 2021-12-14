Gunmen Abduct 70-Yr-Old Mother Of Kogi Governor’s Chief Of Staff

(AFRICAN EXAMINER0 – Gunmen have abducted 70 year old Hajia Zuliehat Raji, the mother of the Chief of Staff to Kogi Governor, Mr Abdulkarim Asuku.

The septuagenarian was abducted from her residence at Nagazi in Adavi Local Government Area of the state by the gunmen at about 7.40 p.m. on Monday.

An eye-witness, who craved anonymity, said the victim was observing the evening Ishaí prayer when the six abductors went through a mosque into her house and took her away.

The source said that the abductors, who were dressed in black suites and carrying “Ghana-Must-Go bag’’, refused all entreaties by the old woman to be allowed to take her drugs along.

The source added that the abductors took her into a car parked outside the premises and drove away.

DSP Williams Aya, the Police spokesman in Kogi, confirmed the incident on Tuesday, and said a team led by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Idrisu Dabban had moved to the scene.

Aya added that the police had begun investigation into the matter and “collaborating with other security agencies to rescue the woman’’.

NAN