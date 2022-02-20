One Shot Dead During Osun APC Governorship Primaries – Police

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – One person was allegedly shot dead on Saturday by gunmen, suspected to be cultists at a polling centre in Odogbo-Ijesa in Atakumosa East Local Government Area of Osun.

African Examiner reports that the victim (nameswitheld) was waiting to vote during the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in his ward.

Confirming the reports, the State Police Command Spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, said: “The killing is suspected to be cult related, as the killers and the victim were said to be suspected members of cult groups.

“It was reported that a gang of six men, led by a known and wanted cultist (nameswitheld), went to a polling centre in Odogbo-Ijesa in Atakumosa East and pulled out their victim out from the queue.

“The suspects were reported to have shot their victim dead before driving off in a Hilux truck and motorcycle they came with.

“The witnesses at the scene and some residents claimed that the victim was also a known cultist in the community.

“When the police were informed of the incident, they chased the suspects and accosted them at Iwara-Ijesa.

“The suspects then opened gunfire at the police team, which led to exchange of gunshots that eventually forced the suspects to flee into the bushes, after they were overpowered, thereby leaving their vehicle and motorcycle behind,” Opalola said.

The police spokesperson said that the abandoned Hilux truck and motorcycle had been taken to Ilesa Police Area Command, while the police was on the trail of the suspects.

She said that the suspected cultists were known to the residents in Atakumosa East LGA, while their leader, was on the wanted list of the police.

NAN