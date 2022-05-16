Pastor Offers Scholarship To Late Deborah’s Siblings, Promises Parent Better Life

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries, Chibuzor Chinyere, has given “automatic scholarships” to the seven siblings of the late Deborah Samuel.

African Examiner recalls that Deborah, a 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, was stoned and burnt on the school campus last Thursday after she allegedly blasphemed Prophet Muhammad.

Her death had provoked outrage across the country as many have called for the quick prosecution of the two suspects arrested in connection with her death while some Muslim youths also called for the release of the suspects last Saturday.

According to reports, the protesters rioted, vandalised and burnt market stalls, churches and structures which were perceived to belong to Christians.

Reacting, Governor Aminu Tambuwal imposed a curfew on the state to stem the violence that broke out.

Deborah’s mother, Aileri Emmanuel, on Sunday, had stated that that she would never send her remaining seven children to school due to the barbaric murder of her daughter.

Emmanuel amid tears said, “I have no demands; I don’t want anything but one thing I know is that my children will never go to school again.”The deceased’s father,

Garba Emmanuel, who is a security guard with the Niger State Water and Sanitation, also stated that he used his whole savings to send Deborah, his eldest child to school.

Reacting in a Facebook post on Monday, Apostle Chinyere promised Deborah’s parents jobs and a better life.

The cleric wrote, “I just watched a video clip where the parents of Deborah Samuel said they will not be sending their children to school again. God forbid.

“Anyone with their contacts should inform them immediately that I Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere the General Overseas of OPM Church, is relocating them to Port Harcourt.

“They would be staying in one of the OPM free estates where they will never pay rent forever.

“All their children are given automatic scholarships in OPM Free schools.

“I will get the father a job and I also open a shop for the mother.

“Please get in touch with them immediately.”