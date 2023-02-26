Elections2023: Tinubu Polls 201,494 Votes To Win In Ekiti

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission Ekiti State Collation Officer for Saturday’s presidential poll in the state, Prof. Akeem Lasisi, on Sunday, announced the final result of the election in the state.

Lasisi, who is the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila Orangun, Osun State, spoke at the State Collation Centre in Ado Ekiti, shortly after collating the results for the presidential election from the 16 local government areas as presented by the Local Government Collation Officers for the different councils.

The results showed that the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, trounced other contenders in the election in Ekiti State.

Lasisi, who said that the APC scored a total of 201,494 votes across the state to defeat other candidates, disclosed that the Peoples Democratic Party scored 89,554 votes while Labour Party garnered 11,397 votes just as New Nigerian Peoples Party got 264 votes in the state.

He said, “Ekiti has a total of 988,923 registered voters, out of this, the number of accredited voters is 315,058. Total valid votes were 308,171, the number of rejected votes 6,301 and total votes cast was 314,470. This is the final result of the presidential election in Ekiti State”.