Pastor’s Kumuyi’s Message Of Hope Under President Tinubu Sparks Social Media Reactions

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The message of hope for Nigeria by William Kumuyi, the general superintendent of the Deeper Life Christian Ministry, has sparked social media reactions.



The African Examiner writes that Kumuyi in a now-viral video on Tuesday in Osogbo Osun State stated that God will use President Bola Tinubu to build Nigeria.



The cleric spoke with journalists ahead of the global crusade programme of his ministry.

He also tasked Nigerians to support the new ministers recently appointed by Tinubu and believe that God will use them as “instruments to build our nation”.

Kumuyi stated that God will change the hearts of the leaders to do good things that will benefit the country.

“Those ministers that have been chosen in the cabinet, they are not new people, who have never done anything,” the cleric said.

“If you look at the new ministers one by one, you’ll see the good things they’ve done.

“If we support them, not criticise their every step, accept them and believe that God will work through them and use them as instruments to build our nation.

“Let’s forget the past. This is a new day and we all believe that we are going to see new things for our country through the president and cabinet members. Good things will happen.”

This development has provoked some supporters of opposition parties who felt that the cleric should focus on the case in the election tribunal instead of calling on aggrieved Nigerians to pray for President Tinubu. The African Examiner gathers some of their views below:

@SodiqTade writes: “I don’t have any problem with Pastor Kumuyi statement. He is just wishing the country well, not minding the person in charge. He would have done the same for Atiku or Obi. He did same for Buhari. He didn’t campaign for any politician during the campaign, even when some Pastors asked the youth to waste their votes on Peter Obi. It is hilarious to see those who praised the Pastors that asked the youth to waste their votes on a failed project now dragging Pastor Kumuyi for wishing the country well after seeing the result of the wasted votes. Tinubu is here because your pastors asked Nigerians to waste their votes. You can’t have your cake and eat it.”

@eragbieelijah10 writes: “This is my own TAKE! Dunno if they expected Pastor Kumuyi to insult Tinubu publicly. No sane person wanted Apc to continue, doesn’t mean we have to wish them well. That’s the Bible standard – as painful as it is. We just must pray for Our leaders. Yet we pray for the COURTS.”

@adetayo_bishop writes: “you dey mind them, a Pastor was asked about his country at Press Conference ahead of a programme, maybe he should say God will destroy Nigeria ni?’

@MrOdanz writes: “Whether Atiku, Peter Obi or Sowore is the President,pastor Kumuyi will still wish them well and pray God changes Nigeria through them. Unlike your favorite pastors,he never campaigned for anyone or ask you to vote for anyone.He just wants to preach his holiness and serve his God.”

@folorunso_43067 writes:”But he knew how he got to power,he should have preached the message of salvation and hammer on restitution.”

@MinisoBee writes: “How funny it is that just after few days someone hinted that religious leaders has been contacted by BAT to hypnotize Nigerians into accepting the take it, grab it and run with it Government that this ,is coming up. The truth is every well meaning Nigerian is feeling the effect of the illegitimacy of this government and we are not losing focus a bit not minding who is being used in the recovery of the mandate.”

ChukwunyeluOrji writes: “After Nigerian politicians, na these people be the next destroyers of Nigeria Religious leaders.”

Tahila_O writes: “I believe these people are looking for validation everywhere. What I picked from this is that people should only consider the good they have done. But the evil and wickedness they have done, we should overlook. Okay, oo. I believe God Almighty takes into account both the good and the evil people do.”

Nattychemical writes: “Please stop using the name of God in vain. Religious leaders are one of the worst political sycophants disguising under the name of God to yarn trash.”

Cadaver_A writes: “The best thing I did for myself was to stop going to church.. been the best decision of my life so far.”

KoredeOludiran writes: “Rubbish talk.” While many have continued to slam the cleric, a few others chose to respect the Deeper Life Bible Church leader’s statement.”

Stevekayma writes: “Anyone who doesn’t agree with what the man of God has said, should pls continue wailing, complaining, and let’s see where that will take us.”

Lukmansegun writes: “Is it because of this statement that Obidents have been wailing since yesterday? what is bad about this statement now? was just telling people to encourage the new ministers and be positive. if he had condemned them I’m sure they would have been happy.”





