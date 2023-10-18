Olukoyede Never Indicted, Has Clean Record, Says SAN

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Wahab Shittu, has stated that the newly appointed Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, was never indicted for any wrongdoing while serving as the Secretary of the anti-graft agency.

“He (Olukoyede) was never indicted, his records are clean and I challenge anyone to say it to the contrary. Where is any White Paper? Where is any indictment? I don’t think we should rely on speculation when we are talking of the reputation of individuals,” Shittu said.

The senior lawyer also said the new EFCC boss was never sacked and was never dismissed during his tenure as EFCC Secretary between 2018 and 2023.

Olukoyede was appointed by President Bola Tinubu last Thursday to head the EFCC. His appointment comes months after Tinubu suspended Abdulrasheed Bawa as head of the anti-graft agency.

Subject to Senate confirmation, Olukoyede’s appointment would be initially for a four-year renewable term.

Olukoyede’s appointment has not been without criticisms due to claims in some quarters that he lacks relevant experience to lead the anti-graft agency.

However, Shittu maintained that the EFCC chairman-designate is eminently qualified, adding that rather than worrying about whether someone is qualified or not, the focus should be on who can do the job.

“I am aware that Olukoyede has been cleared of any complicity and of any allegation,” the senior lawyer said.





