Petroleum Tanker Drivers Begin Nationwide Protest, Threaten To Exit NUPENG

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) have threatened to exit its umbrella body, the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), if its President Williams Akporeha and General-Secretary, Afoloabi Olawale, did not resign.

Mr Gbenga Olawale, an Ex-Officio of the PTD from Ibadan depot, said in a statement on Sunday that their members would begin a nationwide protest to press home their demand.

The statement directed PTD members across the country to move with leaves in front of their trucks to serve as a warning to NUPENG and police against interference and incessant harrassment of their leaders.

According to Olawale, Williams is not a member of NUPENG and as such lacks the competence to lead the union.

He alleged that Williams was drafted into petrol station workers of NUPENG (PSW) to enable him to contest election as NUPENG president which was a departure from the NUPENG constitution.

“Williams is not a worker or a pump attendant on record as at the time he was verifying for the president position,” the statement said.

Olawale further alleged that Williams planted his surrogates to collect all revenue of the union which were not used for the development of the union and tanker drivers.

He called for a fresh election as members of the PTD have decided to stand with Lucky Osusan and Dayyabu Garga to be the new NUPENG President and General-Secretary, respectively.

Olawale added that they decided to support Osusan and Garga because they have sacrificed so much to ensure that their members were free from all kinds of extortion. (NAN)





