Ebonyi Explosion Was Not Case Of Suicide Bomber, Says Police Command

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ebonyi State Police Command has clarified that the explosion that rocked Afikpo Area of the state on Tuesday was not a case of suicide bomber, but was as a result of hand

grenade mistakenly detonated by a mobile Police Officer,Mr. Aminu Idi, who is on a special deployment to Afikpo area of the State.

Police Public Relations Officer PPRO in the state, Loverth Odah, (DSP) in a statement explained that Mr. Aminu lost his life in the accidental hand grenade explosion.

According to her, the MOPOL Inspector mistakenly hit the lead of his grenade which was hanging on his waist with his elbow resulting in the deadly explosion.

The Eboyi police Spokesman, said that the deceased police officer was an operative of MOPOL 32, and not a suicide bomber.

