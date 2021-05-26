W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Ebonyi Explosion Was Not Case Of Suicide Bomber, Says Police Command

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Wednesday, May 26th, 2021



(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The  Ebonyi  State Police Command has clarified  that the explosion that rocked Afikpo Area of the state on Tuesday was not a case of suicide bomber, but was as a result of hand

grenade mistakenly detonated by a mobile Police Officer,Mr. Aminu Idi, who is on a special deployment to Afikpo area  of the State.

Police Public Relations Officer PPRO in the state, Loverth Odah, (DSP) in a  statement  explained  that Mr. Aminu lost his life in the accidental hand grenade explosion.

According to her,  the  MOPOL Inspector mistakenly hit the lead of his grenade which was hanging on his waist with his elbow resulting in the deadly explosion.



The Eboyi police Spokesman, said   that the deceased  police officer was an operative of MOPOL 32, and not a suicide bomber.

She disclosed that his remains had been evacuated and deposited  in a morgue.

