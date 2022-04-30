(BREAKING): Norwich Relegated From Premier League

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Norwich City have been relegated from the Premier League following their 2-0 loss to Aston Villa.

Dean Smith’s men lost against his former side with Burnley’s 2-1 win against Watford meaning the Canaries have now dropped down into the Championship

Norwich knew it would be a long shot to stay in England’s top-flight heading into today’s match but the defeat meant their fate was made official as they will play Championship football next season.

Ollie Watkins gave Steven Gerrard’s men the lead just before halftime, before Villa sealed the three points as Emi Buendia set up Danny Ings in stoppage time to secure the three points.

It was Burnley’s turnaround that sealed their fate however as they came from behind against Watford to claim a dramatic 2-1 win at Vicarage Road.