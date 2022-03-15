Police Arrest 11 Suspects Over Alleged Murder Of Ogun Traditional Ruler

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Zone 2 Command in Lagos said that its operatives had arrested 11 suspects over the murder of Oba Odetola Olajide Ayinde, the Olu of Agodo town in Ifo council area of Ogun.

The Command Spokesperson, SP Hauwa Idris-Adamu, said in a statement that the traditional ruler was burnt to death in his car on Jan. 24, 2022 near his village in Ewekoro Local Government Area.

“That on Monday Jan. 24 2022, His Royal Highness Oba Odetola Olajide Ayinde, the Olu of Agodo town in Ifo LGA. Ogun State was murdered by one Gbeminyi Sotade ‘m’ aka okon and his cohorts.

“The late Traditional ruler went to his village on a portion of land to clear the grave side of his late brother.

“All of a sudden a group of hoodlums numbering about 50; led by one Gbeminiyi Sotade ‘m’ attacked him while three of his relatives were assaulted and macheted.

“The hoodlums pushed the Traditional Ruler into his Red Toyota Sienna SUV 2016 model with Registration number APP 55 GF while one Agbara drove the vehicle in the company of other hoodlums to a nearby forest.

“They poured petrol on him and the vehicle was finally set ablaze with the corpse locked in it,” the police spokesman said.

Adamu said that the other three persons with the deceased – Alfa Wahab, Deborah Onilere and Lydia Odetola – narrowly escaped death.

“Eleven suspects have so far been arrested and they have confessed to their involvements in the crime and when asked why they attacked and murdered the traditional ruler; they claimed he was a land grabber.

“Efforts are at top gear to arrest others who are still at large,” she said.

She urged the public to desist from taking law into their hands by involving in any form of criminality as anyone caught would face the full wrath of the law.

Adamu said that the Assistant Inspector of General (AIG) Adeleke Adeyinka Bode, assured the people of Lagos and Ogun states that whosoever was involved in this dastardly act would be brought to book no matter how highly placed the person or group of persons are.

She said that all hoodlums coming into Lagos and Ogun states should turn a new leaf or have a rethink of relocating out of the zone

NAN