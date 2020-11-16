Mysterious Cow Deaths Hit Enugu Community

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Barely two weeks after Igbo-Eze North Council area of Enugu state, South- East Nigeria, was hit by a strange sickness which claimed over 50 lives, another mysterious disease which has killed several Cows has enveloped same locality.

The initial strange disease which was later discovered to be Yellow fever as announced by the state government, had caused serious attention in the area.

Our correspondent gathered that several cows suspected to have been killed by the mysterious disease were seen Monday morning littered Enugu-Ezike Community in same Igbo-Eze North local government area of the state

Reacting to the development, council chairman, for the area, Hon. Ejikeme Itodo, confirmed the incident and advised the general public to desist from buying and eating beef any moment from now.

“Nobody knows the root cause of the mysterious death of such animals and the best way to be safe is to avoid eating or buying beef in the open markets” the LGA boss said.

According to him, reports had it that this morning Fulani cows threading the area were observed falling and dropping dead as they journeyed from the North route to their destination.

As at the time of filing this report, no official statement has been made by the state ministry of health.

But the council area, had issued a public health alert via the Media aide to the Chairman, Nze Williams Ejikeme Nwodo, officially announcing the development.

Meanwhile, Yellow fever has reportedly spread to three more local council areas the state.

