Police Arrest Man For Drugging, Robbing Six Women In Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The police in Lagos have arrested a 36-year-old applicant, Ifeanyi Ezennaya, for allegedly drugging and robbing six women of six iPhones valued at N4 million.

African Examiner reports that the incident happened on Tuesday at Falolu Street, Surulere, Lagos.

Mr Ezennaya, whose residential address is unknown, allegedly lured the young ladies (names withheld) to a hotel, laced their drinks with an unknown substance, and dispossessed them of their phones and other valuables.

One of the victims who spoke on behalf of others stated that they met the suspect few days ago while celebrating the birthday of one of them in a bar.

“We met him at a bar, he approached us and introduced himself as Emeka, he claimed he is just back from Switzerland and he wants to be our friend.

“Two of us gave him our phone contacts.

“On Tuesday, he called that we should hang out in a hotel and we honoured the invitation.

“He ushered us to the room he had already booked.

“He brought out red wine and some energy drinks from the fridge and served us and that was all we could remember,” she said.

Another victim, who continued the narration, said that when they eventually woke up after sleeping for six hours, the suspect was nowhere to be found.

“We drank the wine around 7:00 p.m. and woke up at 1:00 a.m. and discovered that we had been robbed of our six iPhones, wristwatches, gold chain among other items.

“It was then it dawned on us that our drinks was spiked with drugs,” she said.

She added that Mr Ezennaya withdrew the sum of N50,000 from the account of one of them with the ATM he stole.

“We later learnt that he had sent our phones to Onitsha through waybill and sold them for N900,000,” she said.

African Examiner gathered that Mr Ezennaya specialised in drugging and robbing women of their phones and other valuables.

Police officers at Surulere Division arrested the suspect on Thursday in a hotel in Allen Avenue, Ikeja, where he was about to rob another prospective victim.

African Examiner contacted the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the division, Idowu Adedeji, for details, he refered our correspondent to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Lagos State Command.

The PPRO, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the story said the suspect drugged and robbed the victims.

According to him, the phones are yet to be recovered.

