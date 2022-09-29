Musician, Two Others Killed In Abuja

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Singer Chop Boii has been killed with his producer and others in a residence in Gwarimpa Abuja.

Chop Boii, aka Sempe, was reportedly in the house with his producer, a friend and his producer’s girlfriend when they were attacked and killed.

After the killing, it was gathered their fingers were chopped off and their blood used to write on the wall.

A friend, who narrated the incident, said it wasn’t Chop Boii they came for but he and his friend were in the producer’s house at the wrong time when they were killed.

When contacted, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh said an investigation was ongoing and the outcome will be made public

But she did not disclose where the incident occurred in Gwarinpa.

Her words: “We are investigating the matter.”