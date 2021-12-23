Police Arrest Senators Son While Driving Father’s Official Vehicle

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Men of the Enugu State Police Command have arrested Mr. Arinze Ogba,son of Senator Obinna Ogba representing Ebonyi Central senatorial district in Nigeria’s National Assembly (NASS) for driving his father’s official vehicle.

African Examiner reliably gathered from a Source close to the Command’s headquarters in Enugu that “Arinze was arrested while driving his Father’s Official vehicle- Lexus 330 with his Senate official plat number.

According to the Source, the young man was arrested in the vehicle with his friends.”

The Source said the action of the boy is a breach of protocol as the vehicle could be used to perpetrate crime in the name of the lawmaker.

It was learnt that shortly after the arrest, the Senator put several calls across to some top management officials asking them to effect the release of his son but the officer that effected the arrest, an Assistant Superintendent of Police insisted that the politician’s son and his friends must be interrogated.

“The Senator made several attempts to stop the interrogation of his son by the police to ascertain his mission and reason he was driving his father’s official vehicle with his friend but the ASP resisted the pressure

He said “an Assistant Inspector General AIG have even called but the officer isn’t yielding.

“They were brought to the command and the Commissioner directed the officer to go ahead and interrogate them to know if they have further questions to answer.”

The Command is yet to make any official statement on the arrest as at the time of filing this report.