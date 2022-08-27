Nigeria, Cameroon About To Settle Border Disagreement

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has stated that very soon, the areas of border disagreement between Nigeria and Cameroon would be settled peaceably.

The leader of the Nigerian delegation, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN stated this during the thirty-forth session of the Cameroon-Nigeria Mixed Commission (CNMC) held in Abuja.

“Nigeria is committed to the quick and successful execution of the mandates of the Mixed Commission,” Malami said, adding that the areas of disagreement have been reduced to just three.

He enjoined the experts to “embrace pragmatism in order to reach consensus in all the three areas of disagreement,” hoping that “amicable solutions would be found as soon as possible to enable the work be completed”.

African Examiner recalls that Cameroon-Nigeria Mixed Commission was established due to the boundary issue in pursuant to the Joint Communique adopted at a summit in Geneva on 15th November, 2002.