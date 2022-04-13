Police Vow To Sanction Erring ASP For Smoking Cannabis In Public – CP

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Assistant Superintendent of Police, attached to Shogunle division in Lagos, has been detained for smoking Indian hemp in public.

African Examiner recalls that the ASP was caught on camera in a viral photo on Sunday puffing on a wrap of cannabis while he was in a gathering.

The viral photo was captioned “Nigerian police officer at Ijora Lagos smoking weed on duty”.

The police, in a statement on Tuesday evening, stated that the state police command has been able to identify the officer and he would face disciplinary action.

The spokesperson for the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, stated that the state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, had issued a directive demanding that appropriate sanctions be meted out to the ASP.

The statement read, “The Lagos State Police Command has identified the police officer pictured smoking weed at the Ijora area of Lagos State. He is ASP Babatunde Adebayo serving at Shogunle Division of the Command.

“Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc, mnim, psc has directed the immediate commencement of appropriate disciplinary measures commensurate with his rank.

“CP Alabi has equally warned officers and men of the Command to stay clear of all unprofessional and unethical conducts as any officer found guilty of these acts will be severely sanctioned.”