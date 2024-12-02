Political Battles Will Make You A General, Jonathan Tells Fubara

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former President Goodluck Jonathan has assured Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, not to be disturbed by the political crisis rocking the state.

Jonathan spoke at an event in the Nihi Community in the Etche Local Government Area of the State on Sunday.

He explained that Fubara would eventually emerge as a “general in politics,” despite the political war staged against him.

“I know you (Fubara) are passing through challenges, and on occasions like these, I try to keep quiet. I don’t like to say certain things,” Jonathan said.

“But this is the first time you are holding a top political office. You will pass through a lot, and just know that nobody becomes a general without fighting wars.

“So, whatever challenges you are meeting now is baking you to be a general in politics. And with your total commitment and with the support I have seen from the people of Rivers State, God will surely see you through,” he said.

Jonathan stressed the position that Rivers State occupies in the Niger Delta region and warned that whatever happens to it negatively will impact the entire country in the long run.

“We want a peaceful Rivers State because Rivers State is the centre of the Niger Delta. And I always make it very clear: if we create serious perturbation in Rivers State, we are creating a crisis in the Niger Delta, which is not good for our economy as a nation.

“We want a peaceful Rivers State. We want the governor of Rivers State to be allowed to remain calm and do his work. After he finishes serving, another person will take over.

“In political office, we have tenures. And so, we don’t need to kill ourselves over any political office. Allow those who are there to do their work, and after that, anything can happen,” he stated.

The former president was also conferred with the traditional title of Eze Udo 1 of Etche by the Supreme Council of Etche Traditional Rulers.

Both Jonathan and Fubara were in Etche during the 10th Anniversary of the coronation of the Onye Ishi Agwuru III of Ulakwo-Umuselem in Etche, Eze Nwala.