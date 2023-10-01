Pope Francis Decorates President Nigerian Publishers Association

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Pope Francis has decorated the President of the Nigerian Publishers Association (NPA), Uchenna Anioke, as a Papal Knight of Saint Sylvester.

Anioke was decorated alongside 19 others on Saturday during a Pontifical Mass at St. Michael’s Cathedral, Awgu by Most Rev. John Okoye.

Speaking during the homily, Okoye, who represented Pope Francis, charged the new Papal Knights to continue to exhibit the good example they were known for.

The bishop urged them to see their elevation to Papal Knights as a call to re-dedicate themselves to the service and defence of the church.

He expressed happiness that the decoration coincided with the 18th anniversary of the Awgu diocese, adding that the diocese was privileged to have Knights of Saints Sylvester and Gregory.

The catholic prelate thanked the Pope for the honour done to the diocese, which included the elevation of three priests to Monsignors, noting that they would not take the honour for granted.

In an interview, the NPA president, Anioke, thanked Pope Francis and Bishop Okoye for finding him worthy of the elevation.

Anioke noted with excitement that the honour would energise him to contribute more to the propagation of his Catholic faith as well as invest in humanity.

“I am happy that my little efforts in evangelism have been recognised beyond the shores of Nigeria by the Vatican itself.

“I pledge that for the rest of my life, I will devote it to evangelism, helping the poor, the sick and the hopeless,” Anioke added.

NAN





