Presidency To Bauchi Governor: Retract Statement Against Tinubu Over Tax Reform Bills

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidency on Tuesday tasked Bala Mohammed, the governor of Bauchi state, to withdraw his recent statement against President Bola Tinubu concerning the proposed tax reform bills.

The African Examiner writes that Mohammed, who is the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, had kicked against the reforms, alleging that they are slanted to favour one region.

According to him, the bills amounted to “calls for anarchy” and he cautioned that Tinubu would see “our real colour” if the legislations are passed.

Reacting, Sunday Dare, the president’s special adviser on media and public communication, stated that Mohammed’s remarks are “inflammatory rhetoric” and “direct threats toward the federal government”.

“It bears noting that Bauchi State has received N144 billion (State and LGA) in federal allocations under the current administration — a significant increase from previous disbursements,” the statement reads.

“Yet his state continues to grapple with serious developmental challenges and high poverty rates. Rather than issuing threats, his energy might be better directed toward implementing effective poverty alleviation programs and ensuring transparent utilization of these federal resources.

“This unfortunate statement does not represent the collective voice of Northern Nigeria. The North, like other regions, seeks collaborative governance and constructive engagement with the Federal Government to address our nation’s challenges.

“As a state governor, he is called to exemplify statesmanship and work toward national cohesion. I urge him to retract these confrontational remarks and redirect his focus toward productive dialogue with the FG regarding any concerns about the Tax Reform Act.”

Speaking on the advantages of the reforms, Dare stated that collaboration, instead of division, is necessary for the progress of Nigerians.

“The Tax Reform Act and increased federal allocations offer significant benefits to the States. “Nigeria’s journey toward prosperity demands unity of purpose, not divisive rhetoric,” he said.

“At this critical juncture in our national development, public officials must rise above regional sentiments and political grandstanding to embrace the collective vision of a stronger, more prosperous nation.

“The challenges we face — from poverty to security, from economic growth to social development — transcend state boundaries and political affiliations.”

“Indeed, all political leaders must remember that their primary obligation is to improve the lives of their citizens, which is best achieved through constructive dialogue, efficient resource management, and unwavering commitment to national unity.”