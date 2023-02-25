BREAKING: Tinubu Wins His Polling Unit By Wide Margin

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has won his polling unit in Lagos.

The former Lagos governor polled 33 votes, Labour Party got 8, while PDP and YPP got one vote each

Tinubu voted at Ward 3, Polling Unit 85, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, around 10:20am.

The total number of accredited voters is 43, while the polling unit had 324 registered voters.